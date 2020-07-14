Jacksonville police looking to hire 31 school crossing guards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the Duval County School District continued to hash out a back-to-school plan, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it needs to hire crossing guards.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said it hopes to fill 31 vacancies. Crossing guards are part-time employees who work one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon outside elementary schools.

Crossing guards work a maximum of 10 hours per week and receive a wage of $10.75 an hour. The Sheriff’s Office recommends applicants have a home address that’s in a reasonable proximity to the location of the school to avoid excessive travel time.

Applicants are required to pass a background check, drug screening, and they must complete a training course and exam. Screening will be longer due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

To apply, head to JSO’s website to get an application. You can also call 904-885-5518 or email JSOCivilianRecruiter@jaxsheriff.org.

As of Monday, JSO said it had school crossing guard openings in these ZIP codes: