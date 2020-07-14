Man shot in Gainesville hotel room dies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 37-year-old man shot inside a hotel room in Gainsville on Monday died at a hospital and police are trying to identify who killed him.

Gainesville police said officers were called to reports of shots fired the Days Inn on SW 13th Street just after 8 p.m. They found Kurry Jackson shot inside the room where he was staying. Jackson was taken to UF Health-Shands, where he died.

Police were also investigating after a man whose vehicle was shot several times as he was leaving an apartment complex on N.E. 15th Street about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday. Officers do not believe that shooting is related to the homicide nine hours earlier on the other side of town.

Police asked anyone with information about either shooting to contact Detective John Pandak at 352-393-7663, or you can remain anonymous by reporting information to Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7687 or www.stopcrime.tv.

GPD said it has investigated over 80 shootings in 2020, doubling the number of shooting incidents that occurred by this time last year and surpassing the total number of shooting incidents in Gainesville from all of 2019.