Positive COVID-19 test closes Jacksonville’s Main Library

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s main public library on Laura Street was closed for deep cleaning Tuesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Jacksonville Public Library announced the sudden closure in a series of tweets from its official account, saying that management learned of the positive test Tuesday morning.

“Due to extensive health safety protocols, customer risk very low,” one of the tweets said.

Contract tracing is being used to identify employees who were exposed, and they’re being notified. Those employees will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days and it’s recommended that they get tested.

It’s unclear how the staff member who tested positive was infected with COVID-19. That employee will be allowed to return to work once they receive two consecutive negative tests taken 24 hours apart.

The Main Library plans to reopen sometime later this week, though a date was not specified.