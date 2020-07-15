Grants available for Jacksonville businesses damaged in protests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Businesses in downtown Jacksonville vandalized during protests at the end of May and beginning of June may apply for a grant to help defray the cost of repairs.

The City of Jacksonville launched the Downtown Businesses Financial Assistance Program to provide aid to businesses damaged by the lawful, peaceful protests from May 30 – June 1, 2020.

The City will make a one-time payment of up to $1,500.

The eligibility requirements include:

The business must be located in Downtown Jacksonville.

The applicant must demonstrate an impact of property damages or vandalism due to the civil unrest that occurred between May 30, 2020 and June 1, 2020.

The applicant must either own the building or represent that the business is responsible for the repair to the property.

Only one business may apply per address.

The applicant must provide a copy of the police report.

The applicant must provide copies of receipts documenting repair costs or estimates for the work to be completed.

Property damages must not have otherwise been mitigated/covered.

Starting Wednesday, business owners may send an email to DDBP@coj.net to request an application.