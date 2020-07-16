88ºF

Columbia County, White Springs receive state funds to help with rural projects

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference at Florida's Turnpike Turkey Lake Service Plaza, in Orlando, Friday, July 10, 2020. DeSantis made the visit to announce an increase in electric vehicle charging stations that will be available at turnpike plazas by year's end. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two rural communities in the area will receive nearly a million dollars in funding for infrastructure projects through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the state announced on Thursday.

Columbia County will get $500,000 for funding “construction of a natural gas main loop that will serve existing and new businesses along the Bell Road Corridor.”

The state said the “project will provide necessary infrastructure to the existing distribution center and allow for expansion of the transportation logistics industry in this vital development area.” It is expected to add 43 jobs to the area.

The town of White Springs is the recipient of $400,000 to help improve “sewer system transmission capabilities” in the town’s core sewer system, which is more than 40 years old.

White Springs sewer system suffered overflows during Hurricane Irma that needed to be addressed.

“Rural communities are vital to the development and growth of Florida’s economy and I’m committed to helping them thrive,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Infrastructure improvements made available through the Rural Infrastructure Fund will help rural communities be able to attract businesses and provide more resilient infrastructure for the future of their local economy.”

