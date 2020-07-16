Republican National Convention is on for Jacksonville, but scaling back

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The convention to nominate President Donald Trump as the Republican candidate for president is going to happen in Jacksonville, but be much smaller than originally planned.

Rather than the 15,000 people originally scheduled to attend the event in Jacksonville next month, the communications director of the Republican National Convention announced Thursday that only about 2,500 people -- mostly the regular delegates -- will attend the first three days of the event, Aug. 24-26. On the final night, Thursday, Aug. 27, delegates and alternates can attend with one guest as Trump delivers his acceptance speech.

According to a letter obtained by the Washington Post, estimated attendance on that Thursday night will be between 6,000 and 7,000 people.

Convention planners also acknowledged that some convention events will take place outdoors.

“We continue to plan to host programming each day leading up to President Donald Trump’s speech accepting the nomination,” Erin Isaac said. “We expect there to be evening programming each night, along with some daytime events and festivities. We plan to utilize a number of indoor and outdoor venues in this multi-block radius of Jacksonville, including the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, TIAA Bank Field, Daily’s Place Amphitheater, 121 Financial Ballpark, and several others.”

The RNC confirmed it planned to implement a variety of health protocols for everyone attending its events. Their plan includes on-site temperature checks, available PPE, aggressive sanitizing protocols and available COVID-19 testing.