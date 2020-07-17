Atlantic Beach officer beaten by suspect out of hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An officer beaten unconscious Thursday morning after responding to a call in front of the Panera Bread on Atlantic Boulevard is recovering at home Friday but faces facial reconstructive surgery next week, according to the Atlantic Beach Police Department.

Police also named the suspect in the beating as 19-year-old Jaden Perkins, who remains in the hospital recovering from a single gunshot wound after being shot by a backup officer responding to the scene. He is facing a charge of attempted murder.

Perkins is accused of attacking the responding officer about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, knocking the officer unconscious.

“Witnesses in the area confirm that the officer laying on the ground and the suspect was actively punching him,” Atlantic Beach Police Chief Victor Gualillo said.

When a second Atlantic Beach officer arrived, he saw the suspect stomping on the officer’s head. When that officer gave verbal commands, the suspect backed off and got on the ground. But while waiting for other backup officers, the suspect got back up and said something to the effect of, “You’re going to have to kill me.” At that point, the suspect began to advance on the officer, Gualillo said.

When the suspect tried to reach for the second officer’s gun, that officer fired one shot and the man fell to the ground but remained combative until he was subdued by more officers.

Gualillo indicated the officer, who will not be identified, has been with ABPD for 18 months since retiring after 27 years with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, was beaten has injures to his head and face.

“We anticipate he will recover, but it will be a while before he can come back to work,” Gualillo said. “He is a great officer. He has been an asset to us, for sure. He’s had plenty of time on the street and knows what he’s doing.”

Thank you for the huge outpouring of support and prayers for our Officers involved in the incident yesterday. The... Posted by Atlantic Beach Police Department on Friday, July 17, 2020

The community has rallied around the Atlantic Beach police and a GoFundMe account was set up under the name of Officer Down, saying “Let’s show this officer we appreciate the job he and his colleagues do every day.”

Police said Perkins did not appear to have a weapon. He had no wallet and police are still trying to identify him. He has a Jacksonville address and no criminal charges other than a couple speeding tickets -- both written in Atlantic Beach.

“This is a terrible thing to have happen at Atlantic Beach. This is typically a quiet community. We have not had an officer-involved shooting in over 20 years,” Gualillos said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office will investigate the incident.