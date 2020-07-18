87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Local News

Crowd rallies against removal of Confederate monument in downtown St. Augustine

Staff, News4Jax

Tags: St. Augustine, St. Johns County, Confederate monument
Rally
Rally (WJXT)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Dozens of people rallied Saturday against the removal of the Confederate monument in the Plaza de la Constitucion in downtown St. Augustine.

Take Back America Rally held the rally at the site of the monument.

Last month, St. Augustine’s City Commission voted 3-2 to have the monument removed. A study is underway to study how a stone that’s over a century old can be safely moved.

People also gathered earlier this month at the Plaza de la Constitucion to try and save the monument.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.