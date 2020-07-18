Crowd rallies against removal of Confederate monument in downtown St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Dozens of people rallied Saturday against the removal of the Confederate monument in the Plaza de la Constitucion in downtown St. Augustine.

Take Back America Rally held the rally at the site of the monument.

Last month, St. Augustine’s City Commission voted 3-2 to have the monument removed. A study is underway to study how a stone that’s over a century old can be safely moved.

People also gathered earlier this month at the Plaza de la Constitucion to try and save the monument.