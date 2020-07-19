Authorities: Body found inside Starke home after housesitter calls police

STARKE, Fla. – A body was found inside a home after the housesitter called police, the Starke Police Department said Sunday.

Maj. Barry Warren told News4Jax a woman was housesitting for people who are out of town. When she went to check on the house, according to Warren, she noticed broken glass and blood and called police.

Warren said when police went in, they found a body.

The Police Department urged residents to avoid the area of Church and Washington streets while officers investigated.