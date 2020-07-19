I-295 at 103rd Street reopens after deadly crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Saturday night on Interstate 295 near 103rd Street on Jacksonville’s Westside.

Crews that responded about 10 p.m. reported that one person died in an accident that involved at least one vehicle. All northbound lanes on I-295 were shut down for several hours. Traffic was diverted onto 103rd street.

All lanes have since been cleared and reopened.

This article will be updated when troopers release their preliminary accident report.