Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old Florida boy

HOLIDAY, Fla. – An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing 9-year-old Florida boy believed to have been abducted in Pasco County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Michael Morris was last seen near the 4000 block of Sail Drive in Holiday. He may be in the company of 50-year-old Haralampos Savopoulos, the FDLE said.

Michael was described as a white boy with blond hair and green eyes. He’s 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds. Michael, who is nonverbal and has been diagnosed with autism, was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and white shorts. He also has an abrasion on his chin.

Savopoulos is a white man with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 180 pounds.

Officials said Savopoulos and Michael may be traveling in a white 2011 Nissan Versa with the Florida tag PCWH01.

“If located, DO NOT APPROACH,” the FDLE said. “Contact law enforcement immediately.”

The relationship between Savopoulos and the boy has not been disclosed.