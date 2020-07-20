91ºF

City of Jacksonville opens 3 new COVID-19 testing sites

Staff, News4Jax

The city of Jacksonville opened three new COVID-19 testing sites on Monday.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville opened three new COVID-19 testing sites on Monday.

The free testing sites are open to all Duval County residents and first responders from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

  • Oceanway Senior Center (walk-in) - 12215 Sago Ave. W. 32218
  • Lane Wiley Senior Center (walk-up) - 6710 Wiley Road 32210
  • Leroy D. Clemons Senior Center (walk-in) - 55 N. Jackson Ave. 32229

While appointments are not required, they are strongly encouraged. To schedule an appointment, visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting.

If you are tested for COVID-19 at one of these sites, according to the city, Optum Serve Health Services will inform you when results are back from the lab and available on LHI.Care -- typically within four to six days.

