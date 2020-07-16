Looking to be tested for COVID-19 in Jacksonville? Here are the places you can go

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues across the world, a common question continues to be: Where can I get tested?

There are quite a few places, actually, and the City of Jacksonville put together a map that shows them all:

Here is a list of available testing sites with links for more information about hours of operation and the criteria for testing:

Avecina, CareNow, CareSpot, Crucial Care and the Legends Center (with a signed waiver provided on-site) will accept children for testing. Children won’t be tested at Lot J.

(More information about testing sites can be found in the map above or by clicking on the links below.)

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: 1560 Wells Road, Suite 1

Results: ARCpoint Labs will contact patients with results in 3-5 business days.

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8-11 a.m.

Location: 4205 Belfort Road

Results: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent’s will call patients to provide results regardless of if they are positive or negative. Current turnaround time is approximately 3-5 days.

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Locations:

Oakleaf Town Center - 9580 Applecross Rd Jacksonville, FL 32222 - 904-778-9180

Tinseltown - 4160 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 - 904-900-1717

St. Johns County - 1633 Racetrack Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32259 - 904-230-6988

Hours: Temporary hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: 4888 Town Center Pkwy - Unit 107 Jacksonville, FL 32246

Results: CareNow anticipates your test results will be available within 48 hours. After your screening, you should self-isolate at home. If your test shows that you have been infected, CareNow will advise you on next steps.

Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

Locations:

CareSpot Urgent Care - Jacksonville Arlington Cesery, 1021 Cesery Blvd. - 904-743-2466

CareSpot Urgent Care - Jacksonville Arlington Monument, 2401 Monument Road - 904-642-0337

CareSpot Urgent Care - Jacksonville Beach & Hodges, 13460 Beach Blvd., Unit 1 - 904-854-1700

CareSpot Urgent Care - Jacksonville Mandarin, 12303 San Jose Blvd. - 904-288-0277

CareSpot Urgent Care - Jacksonville Northside, 2032 Dunn Ave. - 904-757-2008

CareSpot Urgent Care - Jacksonville San Marco, 4498 Hendricks Ave. - 904-854-1730

CareSpot Urgent Care - Jacksonville Southside, 8705 Perimeter Park Blvd. #2 - 904-248-3910

CareSpot Urgent Care - Jacksonville Westside, 5964 Normandy Blvd. - 904-378-0121

CareSpot Urgent Care - Durbin Park, 70 Durbin Pavilion Drive, Suite 101, St. Johns County - 904-295-0038

CareSpot Urgent Care - Neptune Beach, 410 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach - 904-241-0117

CareSpot Urgent Care - Nocatee, 151 Pine Lake Drive, Suite B, Nocatee - 904-543-3677

CareSpot Urgent Care - Orange Park, 2140 Kingsley Ave. #15, Orange Park - 904-213-0600

Results: CareSpot will call patients with results and can additionally be obtained form Quest Diagnostics.

Hours: Thursday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: 540 Atlantic Blvd

Results: This location is providing viral COVID-19 swab testing and blood antibody testing. Viral COVID-19 tests will be collected via a throat swab. Antibody testing will be collected via a single vile blood draw. You will be seen and tested by Telescope Health in partnership with the City of Jacksonville. Your COVID-19 or Antibody test specimen will be processed by Quest Diagnostics®. As soon as your test results are finalized, the results will be communicated to you by either email notification or a phone call. Please make sure you have provided up-to-date and accurate contact information on your intake forms. Telescope Health care coordinators are available to answer any additional questions you may have. Additionally, if you need to discuss your results or what to do next, the Telescope Health results team has highly trained nurses available to talk with you and explain your results. Call 904-373-5304 to get started.

Hours: Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: 11751 McCormick Road

Results: This location is providing viral COVID-19 swab testing and blood antibody testing. Viral COVID-19 tests will be collected via a throat swab. Antibody testing will be collected via a single vile blood draw. You will be seen and tested by Telescope Health in partnership with the City of Jacksonville. Your COVID-19 or Antibody test specimen will be processed by Quest Diagnostics®. As soon as your test results are finalized, the results will be communicated to you by either email notification or a phone call. Please make sure you have provided up-to-date and accurate contact information on your intake forms. Telescope Health care coordinators are available to answer any additional questions you may have. Additionally, if you need to discuss your results or what to do next, the Telescope Health results team has highly trained nurses available to talk with you and explain your results. Call 904-373-5304 to get started.

Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: 11048 Baymeadows Road - 32256

Results: Patients will be called with test results. Results available 48-72 hours from testing.

Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily

Locations:

9100 Atlantic Blvd.- 32211

5407 Blanding Blvd. - 32210

50 Duval Station Road - 32218

430 State Highway 13 - 32259

4280 Southside Blvd. - 32216

3634 Rogero Road - 32277

4475 San Juan Ave. - 32210

6005 St. Augustine Road - 32217

Results: Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and test results will be available in approximately three days.

Federal COVID-19 testing sites (drive-thru and appointment)

Hours: Seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations: 590 Duval Station Road (Northside); 7450 Wilson Road (Westside); Regency Square Mall, 9501 Arlington Expressway (Arlington)

Process: Patients can register online and make an appointment at www.DoINeedACOVID19Test.com. Appointments are encouraged but not required. Bring a pen and photo identification. Waiting takes place in your vehicle. Windows must remain closed. Windows must fully open and close. Maximum of 5 people per vehicle. Everyone tested must be near a window. No restrooms are available for public use at any site. Beginning Friday at Regency, drive-thru self-swab tests will be available for those who have symptoms.

Results: Patients will be provided instructions on how to obtain results when tested.

First Coast High School (drive-thru, by appointment only)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 8-15

Location: 590 Duval Station Road

Results: Patients will be provided instructions on how to obtain results when tested.

Frank H. Peterson Academies (drive-thru, by appointment only)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 8-15

Location: 7450 Wilson Blvd.

Results: Patients will be provided instructions on how to obtain results when tested.

Florida Department of Health in Duval County (by appointment only)

Hours: Call (Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.) to speak with someone at the department’s dedicated COVID-19 line: 904-253-1850. Call (after-hours) to access the department’s 24-hour COVID-19 line: 904-253-1850.

Location: Florida Department of Health in Duval County, 515 W 6th St. - 32206 (Specific instructions will be given when an appointment is made.)

Results: Patients tested by DOH-Duval will be called with test results. Patients seen by any provider in the community that do not have access to their results can call 904-253-1850 to get their results.

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

Location: 5130 Soutel Dr. - 32208

Results: Results will be provided within 2-5 days. If you do not receive a call within 5 days, contact the Duval County Department of Health at 904-253-1850 or Genetworx Lab at 804-346-4363.

Hours: 9 a.m.–5 p.m. daily, weather permitting

Location: 1 TIAA Bank Field Dr. – 32202

Results: Test results can be accessed on BioReference website: http://bioreference.com/view-results

Hours: Call for hours and details

Locations: 13155 Atlantic Blvd. ; 11513 North Main St.

Results: Results are anticipated in seven to 12 days, based on delays from laboratories.

Hours: 7 days a week, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., subject to weather

Location: 4500 San Pablo Road

Results: Within 24 hours; Results are available through the Mayo Clinic Patient Online Services. Positive patients are contacted by phone for follow-up.

Hours: Tuesday only

Location: 8825 Perimeter Park Blvd # 301

Results: Results are provided in 4-5 days electronically by email or by checking the Passport Health electronic patient portal.

Hours: Monday-Friday, 6:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon, weather permitting.

Location: 1536 N Jefferson St. - 32209

Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., appointments only

Location: 12100 Lem Turner Road - 32218

Results: Results will take between an average of two days after collection to receive and will be provided by Quest Diagnostics. Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.