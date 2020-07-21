91ºF

Jacksonville man claims $1 million prize from $20 lottery scratch-off game

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

A woman scratches a $30 instant ticket while playing the lottery at Ted's Stateline Mobil on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Methuen, Mass. The coronavirus pandemic has been a rollercoaster for state lotteries across the country, with some getting a boost from the economic downturn and others scrambling to make up for revenue shortfalls. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 49-year-old man who bought a $20 scratch-off ticket at a BP Gas station on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville has claimed a $1 million prize, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday.

Andy Li used a secure drop box in at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee to claim the prize in the $20 MONOPOLY™ JACKPOT Scratch-Off game .

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $715,000.00.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

