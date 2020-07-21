Will St. Johns County School Board push back start of school year?

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County School Board is meeting Tuesday to discuss possibly pushing back the start of the school year.

As of now, the first day of school is set for Aug. 10. If the board decides to push back, that date will change to Aug. 31.

If the board signs off, it could also mean a different date for the last day of school, which would move to June 16.

Superintendent Tim Forson said last week on “The Morning Show” that there’s a high probability the start of school will be delayed by as much as two weeks.

The board is also set to discuss buying desk shields for those students whose families choose to return to the physical classroom. But those shields wouldn’t be delivered for three weeks -- after the current Aug. 10 start date -- and that doesn’t include time needed for installation.

The district said it needs more than 32,000 shields that will cost over half a million dollars.

Last week, the district revealed its plans for how personal protective equipment will be used during the upcoming school year to help keep people safe.

That includes requiring masks on buses prior to instruction, hallways and classrooms where students can’t social distance.

All students and staff will have their temperatures checked before the start of the school day

Classrooms and buses will be sanitized, and signs will be posted and teachers will discuss hygiene and PPE use.

Before the meeting at 10 a.m., the board will also talk at 9 a.m. about the proposed budget.