FHSAA settles on framework for fall sports season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In an emergency board of director’s meeting on Monday evening meant to provide clarity on the start of high school sports against a shrinking deadline, the Florida High School Athletic Association finally came to a decision on the framework of the season as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on in the state.

Finally.

It took nearly five long hours to wrap up a marathon session that voted down three proposals to push practice back until Aug. 10 and went against the advice of its own Sports Medicine Advisory Committee

The start of fall practice remains July 27 and teams have the ability to begin their seasons at a date they see fit. The final motion that passed came after more than four hours of sometimes heated discussion. The board asked for a board meeting on Friday morning to discuss matters related to Monday’s vote.

But the one thing that mattered the most to the FHSAA came to fruition — a decision on a state date that had dogged the association all summer.

It came with a warning from its own Sports Medicine Advisory Committee that provided plenty of dialogue throughout the night.

Wewahitchka coach and athletic director Bobby Johns made a motion to allow teams to start when they choose to — the first allowable date is still July 27 — but schools don’t have to start at that time. Numerous counties who were represented by members of the board said Monday that schools in their districts aren’t in position to start next week.

The breakthrough in a slog of a night came on the backside of the calendar after three separate motions for an Aug. 10 start date were shot down.

Schools would have to declare their intentions on whether they would participate in the state series playoffs by a set date. That date will be determined by the FHSAA.

If they elect not to participate in the state series — for instance, a program in hard-hit Miami-Dade County — they could then play through the end of state series playoffs to essentially have a fuller season. The end of the state series is Dec. 12.

On a day when California and Georgia’s state high school associations announced their adjustments to the calendar, Florida finally broke through, although against the advice of its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.

“It is our stance that returning to competition for the high-risk sports of football and volleyball at this time is not medically safe,” said Dr. Lauren Maynard of the Mayo Clinic and a member of the advisory committee said.

Three meetings of its fall sports task force over the past month led to one firm recommendation — pushing the start of practice back two weeks and allow schools to choose from three windows of time between late August and late September on when to kick their seasons off.

That plan, originally referred to as Plan B and piloted by the FHSAA’s Justin Harrison, was ultimately shot down on a 16-0 vote.

The bulk of the Monday meeting centered around a report from the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and that sparked a conversation that splintered off into a dozen different directions.

Maynard presented a report that strongly recommended the delay of football and volleyball, saying that numbers across the state would need to show a 28-day decrease for the committee to say games could start. The SMAC voted 10-0 to recommend the postponement of football and volleyball and also incorporate waivers for athletes and their parents to sign before participating.

“It is our moral and ethical duty as the FHSAA SMAC to make sound and fair recommendations to the FHSAA board of directors, based on medical facts, what we know and what we do not know about COVID-19,” Maynard said. “We will monitor the state of the COVID-19 pandemic and look for all of the above safety benchmarks to be met in order to safely return to competition.”

In the sometimes tense session filled with data points and uncertain return to school start dates and the leadership of executive director George Tomyn called into question, the board heard from all of its members.

Executive director George Tomyn was publicly against that plan and the FHSAA largely held to the original calendar start date of July 27 for when teams could begin practice.

School districts around the state have been discussing return to campus plans, some of them that include return to school start dates that are pushed back by a couple weeks.

St. Johns County has asked for a two-week delay in starting. Clay and Duval counties are exploring delayed start dates. Nassau County is looking at an Aug. 10 return. Districts in other parts of the state, including those in the Miami-Dade and Broward county regions, aren’t as far along in their return to school plans. Those counties are still in Phase 1 of their reopening. School can’t reopen until Phase 2.