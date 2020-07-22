Jacksonville man wins $500,000 in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man is half a million dollars richer after winning the top prize in the Break the Bank Bingo scratch-off game.

Jacksonville resident Anthony Clarke, 52 won $500,000 in the game after purchasing his $5 ticket at the Dunn Food Store at 10696 Biscayne Boulevard.

The Break the Bank game began last April and offers relatively good odds to win a prize (1 in 3.98 tickets yields a prize). The game offers more than $41 million in cash prizes. Scratch-off tickets are 69% of the Lottery’s portfolio.