Snag a job: Jacksonville job fair has hundreds to offer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new opportunity is available for people down on their luck and out of a job. JobNews USA is holding a job fair with hundreds of opportunities at the Double Tree Hotel in Jacksonville from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Unemployment rates rose to double digits at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving thousands without work.

However, the latest data from the US Bureau Labor of Statistics showed the unemployment rate has been improving since it peaked in April. It could mean increased competition as candidates try to lock down gainful employment.

There’s now an advantage for people willing to make an in-person appearance at today’s job fair, according to JobNews USA director Andy Lemister.

“This job fair today is that opportunity to not rely on just sending online job board resumes, but to actually get the opportunity to sit down with a recruiter and a hiring manager. Tell them your story and tell them why you’re the best hire,” he said.

Today’s event is the second job fair the recruiting agency has held since the pandemic began.

If you plan to attend, remember masks are required. Red tape will mark the floors in front of company booths to encourage social distancing, and the ballroom will be limited to no more than 65 people at a time.

The latter meant JobNews USA had to do some choosing of their own when it comes to the employers who were given the OK to attend.

To keep the numbers low, only the employers with the most legitimate and urgent hiring needs were allowed to physically be at the fair.

ABM Industries: Facility Maintenance, Painters, Landscaping

City of Jacksonville / City of Jacksonville – Military Affairs: Veteran Services, Various City Positions

Cypress Village: Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), Nurses (RNs & LPNs), Home Health Aides, Servers, Cooks, Resident Care Associates (RCA)

Elo Restoration: Project Manager, Lead Generators

Florida Technical College: Live Remote Learning for Certificates in IT and Business to support your career growth! We will assist you with obtaining grants that have been made available by the government and private enterprises. FTTC-Cont. Edu. is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, our Admissions Team will assist you with applying for grants to cover the cost of your education!

G4S: Armed and Unarmed Security Officers

GATE: Managers in Training, IT Help Desk, Assistant Store Managers in Training, Store Associates, Food Service Associates

Global Tissue Group: Quality Assurance Manager, Machine Operators, Electrical Technician I

Heavy Equipment Colleges of America: Admissions Representatives, Equipment Trainer, Career Services Representatives

Keiser University: Admissions Counselors, Full Time Financial Aid Advisors, Instructors for the following fields: Radiologic Technology (BA/MA), Marketing, Psychology, Legal Studies, Human Resources, Microbiology/Biology (PhD), and English (MA/PhD)

Educational opportunities in: Health Care, Business, Legal Studies, Information Technology, Nursing

LeaderQuest: Career Training Consultants, Technical Instructors

ProDrivers: CDL Drivers

ProLogistix: Forklift Operators, Warehouse Associates, Pickers

Remedy Workforce Specialists: Forklift Operators, Warehouse Associates, Manufacturing Technicians, Assemblers and Fabricators, HR Professionals, Inside Sales Representatives, Certified Forklift Trainer, CDL Drivers

RemX: Customer Service, Office Assistant, HR Professionals

ResourceMFG - 100s of Positions including: Manufacturing Technicians, Warehouse Assemblers and Fabricators, Quality Assurance

Shipyard Staffing: Administrative Assistants, Electricians, Welders, Pipefitters, Shipfitters, Marine Painters, Painters, Outside Machinists, Insulators, Sheet Metal Mechanics, Sheet Metal Fitters, General Laborers

Staffing Connection & Action Labor: Production/Packaging, Forklift Operators, Flaggers, Clerical/Administrative, Logistics Coordinator, Insurance Salesperson

State Securities Corp.: Life Insurance Agents, Outside Sales Representatives

The Dave School: Accepting admissions for Bachelor Degree Programs and Certificates in Visual Effects Production for Film and Game and Game Production! The Dave School offers both in person class instruction and remote distance learning. The Dave School is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, our Admissions Team will assist you with applying for grants to cover the cost of your education!

The Vistakon Research Clinic / PRA Health Sciences: Research Participants

US Army: 100s of Opportunities Available at: www.goarmy.com

Preregistration is encouraged, but not required.