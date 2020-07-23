Flagler County residents can now apply for up to $1,000 in CARES grant money

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County residents who have been negatively impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for grants of up to $1,000.

The money is part of $5 million from the federal Coronavirus Relief Funds (CARES Act) and is meant to bridge financial gaps for rent, mortgage, and/or eligible utility expenses.

The application process is simple – completion of an online application and online scheduling of an in-person appointment will determine acceptance. Interviews will be on an appointment only basis. The Assistance Center is at 1000 Belle Terre Blvd., Palm Coast, in the David I. Siegel Adult Day Care building.

Applicants will be required to provide proof of Flagler County residency, U.S. citizenship or legal alien registration, as well as valid Florida Photo ID or driver’s license and a Social Security card.

“This is a first-ready, first-served program for all eligible residents that will continue until the funds are depleted,” said Health and Human Services Director Joyce Bishop. “Distribution of federal grant money requires us to verify everything very carefully before we approve an application.”

Only one application per household is permitted.

In addition to the above listed identification documents, the following documentation MUST be brought to the appointment: PAPER copies of the bills for which assistance is sought. In the case of proof of rent, you must bring a signed PAPER copy of your rental agreement. Digital copies will not be accepted. Applications will be automatically rejected if documents are missing, falsified or illegible.

Accepted applications will be processed for assistance of up to $1,000. Distributed funds are intended to assist residents to bridge financial gaps for rent, mortgage, and/or utility expenses. This assistance is in the form of a grant, not a loan.

For more information, go to flaglercounty.org.

The help line phone number is 386-586-2324, press 0.