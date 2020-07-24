9-year-old Florida girl who died of COVID-19 remembered at vigil

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A Putnam County girl who died from complications due to COVID-19 is the youngest reported death in the state of Florida due to the virus.

According to WCJB, a group of people gathered in Gainesville on Thursday for a candlelight vigil in honor of the young girl, Kimora “Kimmie” Lynum. With masks on, more than 100 people came together.

“No one deserves this, words can’t express that she was just amazing. And she didn’t have a chance to live her life but she was always happy, she was resilient and she just was an outgoing young lady,” her cousin Dejeon Cain told WCJB.

An online tribute page says a service is planned to be held for Kimora on Aug. 1 at Historic Evergreen Cemetery in Gainesville.

According to the state, only five patients aged 17 or younger have died related to the coronavirus. The others were a 17-year-old Pasco County boy, a 16-year-old Lee County girl, an 11-year-old Miami-Dade County boy and an 11-year-old Broward County girl.

The state does not disclose whether people who died from the virus had underlying health issues.