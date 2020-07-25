5 things Duval County Schools says parents need to do before school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A day after the Duval County School Board approved a proposed reopening plan, the School District has released a list of five things parents and guardians should do before school begins on the planned date of Aug. 20.

1) Determine your option for enrollment

DCPS says parents and guardians should review enrollment information on its website. Click the following links based on grade level.

Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten

Elementary

Middle

High

Exceptional Student Education

2) Choosing online? Register for online option (Skip if going back to classroom)

Students doing at-home learning through Duval HomeRoom can register until July 31. Registration is available through Focus, the district’s student and parent information portal. (Go to 3 to learn more about Focus)

Students can also register for Duval Virtual Instruction Academy, a fully-online school. They will be enrolled for the entire year.

No additional steps are needed if a student is returning to in-person class.

3) Make sure you have a parent Focus account

Focus is the online portal for parents of Duval County students. Using the portal, parents should create a student I.D., register a parent/guardian account and link their student’s account. Be sure to provide phone and email contact information.

4) Register in Focus for bus stop assignment (Skip if not riding bus)

Ensure your home address is correct in Focus. Once done, indicate in focus that your child will be riding the bus. Check back after Aug. 13 to see the assigned bus stop. Make sure your child has a face covering to wear on the bus.

5) Review DCPS steps to reduce spread

Visit the district’s health and safety page for more about the steps DCPS is taking to combat COVID-19.