Duval Schools’ reopening plan phases students back after RNC, keeps virtual options

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The latest and likely final draft of Duval County Public Schools’ reopening plan would phase out Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene’s ‘Bridge to Reopening’ hybrid model two weeks after the Republican National Convention and will then allow the option for all students to attend face-to-face classes five days a week.

The plan (embedded below), which Greene will present to the DCPS board at 1 p.m. Thursday, starts the school year Aug. 20 and fulfills the demands of an emergency order issued by the Florida Department of Education earlier this month.

“Because it is impossible to predict our COVID-19 infection rate a month prior to reopening, coupled with a large national event scheduled for Jacksonville at the end of August, Duval County is planning a phased reopening of schools,” the draft said.

The options are broken down by grade/school level:

Elementary schools will open Aug. 20 for face-to-face learning five days per week for all students in grades Pre-K through five. Virtual learning options will still be available for families who decide against the face-to-face method.

Middle schools will start in-person learning Aug. 20 for all students in grades sixth through eighth. Those students will be on a staggered schedule three or four days a week, with distance learning through Duval HomeRoom. Then, on Sept. 14, students return to face-to-face format five days per week. Full-time virtual options will still be available.

High schools start face-to-face in-person learning Aug. 20 for all high school students on a staggered schedule two days per week. The other three days will be distance learning via Duval HomeRoom. Beginning Sept. 14, students return to face-to-face instruction five days per week. Remote learning options are available for families not ready to return to face-to-face instruction.

The drafted reopening plan also creates a COVID-19 Rapid Response Team to perform contact tracing and follow up with any students or staff who test positive for COVID-19.

The team of nurses will work with the Florida Department of Health-Duval and, “provide an expedited response to suspected and identified cases of COVID-19 in the school district,” the draft said.

Stay with News4Jax throughout Thursday for more on this developing story.