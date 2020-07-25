90ºF

Man killed in head-on crash on Jacksonville’s Westside

A man has died after a head-on crash on Jacksonville's westside, according to police.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed Saturday afternoon in a head-on crash in Hyde Park, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened near the intersection of Old Middleburg Road North and Lenox Avenue.

Officers said the man’s car crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on.

Police said a woman and two children in the second car were taken to a local hospital for their injuries and are expected to be OK.

None of the victims were identified by police.

