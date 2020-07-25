Teen arrested in deadly Westside shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting July 11 on Jacksonville’s Westside, police said.

A witness told News4Jax a man was fatally shot before stumbling into the parking lot of the Take 5 Oil Change at the corner of 103rd Street and Tampico Road, which is east of 1-295.

Police said the man died at a hospital.

Investigators later identified the suspected shooter as Calvin Lamont Griffin, 17, and he was charged with second-degree murder Friday.

Police have not released the name of the victim, but JSO’s homicide database shows that he was 23 years old.