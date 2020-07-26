16 additional deaths reported last week at Northeast Florida long-term care facilities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There were 16 additional coronavirus-related deaths reported last week at long-term care facilities in Northeast Florida.

In Duval County, Park Ridge Nursing Center reported an additional resident death, bringing its total to six. The Cove at Marsh Landing reported one resident death and two staff deaths, all of which were the first deaths reported at the facility. Brookdale Atrium Way 1 reported one staff death and one death under investigation -- both were the first deaths reported there. Taylor Care Center reported its first two resident deaths. And River Garden Hebrew Home for the Age reported its first resident death.

In Clay County, Life Care Center at Wells Cross reported an additional resident death, for a total of two. Consulate Health Care of Orange Park reported on death under investigation -- the first one there.

In Columbia County, Solaris Healthcare Lake City reported one resident death -- the first one there. Robert H. Jenkins Jr. Veterans Domiciliary Home of Florida reported two additional staff deaths for three staff deaths total.

Lakewood Nursing Center in Putnam County reported one additional resident death for two total.

In Alachua County, Hunter’s Crossing Place-Assisted Living reported one resident death -- the first one there.

News4Jax has reached out to a few of these facilities, asking about the rising number of deaths and what they are doing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

INTERACTIVE: Tracking coronavirus cases at Northeast Florida long-term care facilities | RELATED: Coronavirus now reported in 146 NE Florida long-term care centers

A list from the Florida Department of Health shows a total of 57 facilities in Duval County, 12 of which have reported a combined 52 deaths in residents and staff.

According to an Associated Press report published last week, roughly 2,550 long-term care residents and staff have died overall, accounting for about 45% of all virus deaths in Florida.