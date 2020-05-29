Interactive: Tracking coronavirus cases at Northeast Florida long-term care facilities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax wants to make it easy for you to find out which nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in northeast Florida are reporting cases of the novel coronavirus to state health officials.

Soon after the first cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis banned most visits to long-term care facilities in the state, in order to protect elderly and vulnerable residents. Despite those measures, cases have been confirmed in facilities across the state, with more than 1,100 deaths connected to long-term care facilities.

In mid-April, Florida began disclosing the names of facilities with confirmed coronavirus cases, as well as the number of cases among residents and staff. The data also includes how many residents who tested positive have been transferred to other facilities.

The Florida Department of Health updates this report regularly, and we will make our best attempt to update our database as quickly as possible.

According to the health department, the data is provisional and subject to change. It’s also worth noting that the information in the report comes from the facilities, as they report it to the state Agency for Health Care Administration. The data is not a cumulative total of the cases at a given facility -- instead, it is a current snapshot. If the facility you searched for does not appear in the database below, it is not included in the current state report.

Once a week, the state provides a separate report on the number of deaths at long-term care facilities across the state. We are including that data for Northeast Florida facilities in a separate list below.

Coronavirus deaths in northeast Florida long-term care facilities: