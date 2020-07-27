FHP: Woman killed in San Mateo crash involving semi

SAN MATEO, Fla. – A woman died in a crash Monday involving a semitruck and a vehicle in San Mateo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on southbound U.S. 17 at Weerts Road, south of State Road 100.

The Highway Patrol said a sedan was parked on the grassy shoulder facing southbound U.S. 17 while a semitruck was traveling south in the outside lane of U.S. 17. Troopers said the semi then veered off the right side of the roadway, striking the rear of the sedan.

Troopers said the driver of the sedan, a 49-year-old Palatka woman, died at the scene.

The driver of the semi, a 65-year-old Orange City man, was not injured, troopers said.

At last check, the right lane of southbound U.S. 17 was blocked. Troopers asked drives to avoid the area if possible.