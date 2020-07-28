Camden County deputies: 19-year-old arrested in 11-year-old’s disappearance

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Matthew William Woods, of Jacksonville, is charged with interstate interference with custody, which is a felony.

The Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating the missing girl after she was last seen around midnight Saturday at her home on Kerry Place in Kingsland.

Early Sunday evening, deputies told News4Jax the girl was found with some boys from Florida and she was returned to her family.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Woods and the girl had been communicating on social media, and plans were made for her to be taken to Florida for a few days.

Woods was booked just after 1 p.m. Tuesday into the Camden County jail, according to online jail records.

The Sheriff’s Office said there could be additional suspects and charges as the investigation continues.