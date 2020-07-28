Clay County School Board to vote on new start date, requiring masks

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County School Board will vote Tuesday on whether to push back the start of the school year and if students will be required to wear masks.

Several other Jacksonville-area school districts have already made these moves.

Clay County schools are scheduled to start on Aug. 11, but the school board will vote on a plan that could push the first day of school back by two weeks.

Clay Schools Superintendent Dr. David Broskie said he supports the idea of pushing back the start date to Aug. 24.

Broskie told News4Jax the delay in start date will give the district more time to prepare and extra time for teachers to train, calling it a wise move.

When school does start, the district is considering four options for student learning during the fall semester:

Traditional brick and mortar

Clay Virtual Academy

One Clay Online for grades K-12

Blended learning (grades 7-12)

The school board is also expected to make a decision about requiring students to wear masks.

The district is considering making masks mandatory for grades 3 through 12 and will strongly recommend them for kindergarten through second grade.

The vote on reopening is expected to follow a budget hearing Tuesday afternoon.