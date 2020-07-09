Here are the 4 options for student learning in Clay County

As part of what it’s calling a “smart restart,” the Clay County School District on Thursday revealed four options it will be offering students for learning during the fall semester.

The options include: Traditional brick and mortar (all grades), Clay Virtual Academy (grades K-12), One Clay Online (grades K-6) and blended learning (grades 7-12).

Parents and students can make their choice on the Clay County School District’s website. It must be made by July 16. Should a selection not be made, the student will automatically be enrolled in the traditional brick and mortar option.

Brick and mortar (All grades)

The school day follows the standard bell times and scheduled the includes all core classes. It’s essentially a return to the traditional school environment, with severael changes involving health and safety precautions that were created following protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Students at the elementary level will spend time on campus with their classmates in the classroom, cafeteria, media center and the playground. Interaction with students from other classes “will be limited to the greatest extent possible.”

Each school for students at the secondary level will have customized plans to discourage large gatherings in common areas. The number of students allowed in the cafeteria, media center and gyms will be reduced. Extracurricular activities will resume with new health and safety protocols.

Clay Virtual Academy (K-12)

This is a full-time virtual school that the district says is idea for students who need a flexible daily schedule. Students will often work on assignments during non-traditional hours and maintain contact with the teacher and classmates using web-based class sessions, emails, texts and phone calls.

Enrollment requires a semester-long or year-long commitment. Information about CVA and enrollment can be found on its website. To register, a registration will need to be filled out.

OneClay Online (K-6)

This is designed for families with students who would like to stay in their enrolled school, but do not yet feel comfortable returning to the brick and mortar environment.

Instruction is provided remotely and students will have access to teachers during their typical school day hours. OneClay Online is said to be “more rigorous and time intensive” than fourth quarter distance learning from spring.

Students can register for OneClay Online distance learning by filling out a registration form, which must be completed by July 16.

Blended learning (7-12)

The fourth option allows students to learn select courses in a brick and mortar environment and take other courses through Clay Virtual Academy.

For example, a student may attend their zoned brick and mortar school four periods a day and two periods of the day at home through Clay Virtual Academy. Student schedules will be based on course availability.

Students who choose this option will need to work with their school based guidance counselor in order to determine the courses and daily schedule that are available in each school.