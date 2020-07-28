Flagler County School Board pushes back school start date

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Members of the Flagler County School Board on Tuesday voted 4-1 to adjust the calendar for the 2020-21 school year.

That includes delaying the opening of schools for students until Monday, Aug. 24

Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt proposed adjusting the start date to provide schools and staff more time to prepare for a safe return to school. The school district will now be able to bring teachers and other staff on campus earlier so they can undergo additional training on new safety guidelines and learning options.

Under the district’s Return-to-School Plan, families have three options: face-to-face instruction, iFlagler virtual school or a Remote-Live option. Some of the early training will focus on helping teachers and staff adjust to the new learning environments.

The district’s Calendar Committee -- which is made up of union representatives, teachers, staff and parents -- proposed an updated calendar for the upcoming school year. While approving the delayed school start date, the School Board asked staff to look for opportunities to add additional teacher planning and professional development days throughout the school year.