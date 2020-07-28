Lake City officer shot while checking on home with bullet holes

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A Lake City police officer was shot early Tuesday while knocking on the door of a home that had been struck by bullets, police said.

The suspected shooter has been arrested.

Officers were investigating reports of shots fired in the area of Webster Avenue and Northeast Jenkins Lane around 1 a.m. and found a home with visible bullet holes on the exterior.

They were concerned someone inside the home had been shot, so they knocked on the door, identifying themselves as police officers, and shots were fired through the door from inside the home. Officer Remington “Cody” Chauncey was hit by gunfire, police said.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called in, and Chauncey was taken to a hospital in Lake City, and then transferred to another nearby hospital for additional medical treatment, police said. He was reported to be in stable condition.

Chauncey has been with the Lake City Police Department since April 2020. He had been an officer with the Live Oak Police Department before joining LCPD.

With the assistance of family members inside, police said, the shooter gave himself up after an hour-long standoff and was arrested. Police identified him as Antonio Jennings.

Jennings was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges may be added as the investigation continues, police said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.