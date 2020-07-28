USS New York returns from deployment

MAYPORT, Fla. – Family and friends were on hand as the USS New York returned to Naval Station Mayport on Tuesday after deployment with the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet as part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group.

The amphibious transport dock ship deployed in December and participated in numerous exercises with allies. Group navigated over 50,000 nautical miles and made several transits through the Strait of Gibraltar, the Suez Canal, the Bab-el Mandeb and the Strait of Hormuz.

The ship was welcomed home to a dock full of loved ones, socially distanced but holding signs and socially distancing.'

USS New York homecoming