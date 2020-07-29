Businesses in Flagler County begin to benefit from CARES Act relief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Money from the federally backed CARES Act is making its way to small businesses in Flagler County.

The first eight checks from the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) were given to businesses located in Bunnell, Flagler Beach and Palm Coast during a small ceremony late last week. The checks totaled $223,000 and are meant to help infuse small businesses with finances after months of ups and downs in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amount of money distributed was tied to the number of full-time staff at the business. The first eight checks were provided to the following businesses: Beach Front Grill, Break the Cycle, High Jackers, Snack Jacks, Swillerbees, Oceanside Beach Bar and Grill and Tortugas.

“Get the money out as fast as possible,” said Dave Sullivan of the Flagler County Board of County Commissioners “Get the word out and be persistent. Get your applications in so you can get your fair share.”

Through Wednesday morning, a total of 369 applications for CARES Act relief had been received in Flagler County. The bulk of the applicants in that county fall into the first two of the five tiers of businesses: funding as either sole proprietors or businesses with two to 12 employees.

The CARES Act affords smaller businesses to have access to grant money to cover business expenses like employee wages, mortgages and rent, utilities and other costs.

“All the funds have to be put into the community by the end of this year, or else they go back,” County Administrator Jerry Cameron said. “You’re the guys that get up at 4 o’clock in the morning to open your businesses. You’re the guys who agonize on Thursday how to make your payroll on Friday. … This gives back and recognizes your contribution to the community.”