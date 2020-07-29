Man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery death faces child molestation investigation

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – William “Roddie” Bryan, one of the three men who face charges in connection with the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, is under investigation for alleged child molestation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed to News4Jax on Wednesday.

According to GBI, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with the investigation on July 15. The case, which involves a female victim, was opened the following day.

Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory, are accused in the shooting of Arbery in late February as he jogged through their Satilla Shores neighborhood. Bryan recorded on his cell phone the final moments of Arbury running for his life and being gunned down. All three were formally charged this month in connection with the case and each entered not guilty pleas.

During witness testimony in the bond motion, the prosecutor revealed that Bryan is under investigation for sex crimes.

“There are texts to support the DOJ’s investigation,” Assistant District Attorney Jesse Evans said. “I can confirm as of yesterday, the GBI has opened an additional parallel investigation into sex crimes that stemmed from this. This now also heightens the risk of flight, as well.”

A judge denied the motion to grant Bryan bail and a second motion requesting a gag order in the case.

Bryan was arrested on May 22, and an arrest warrant said he tried “to confine and detain” Arbery without legal authority by “utilizing his vehicle on multiple occasions” before Arbery was shot.