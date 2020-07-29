Retired JSO detective to face judge on charges of murder, armed robbery

William Baer, a retired Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detective is scheduled to be in court for an arraignment Wednesday morning. He’s charged in the 1999 stabbing death of businessman, Saad Kawaf.

Baer is facing a list of charges with his now ex-wife, Melissa Schafer, including murder and armed robbery. The pair were arrested in early July after the case went more than two decades without answers. Schafer was arrested in Missouri.

According to JSO, Baer had been investigating Kawaf for an unspecified crime when he was stabbed to death.

Police say Kawaf was getting ready to leave his home to make a cash deposit when he was ambushed by a man and woman in his garage. His wife got into a physical altercation with the woman but she was tied up.

The man and woman made off with around $30 thousand.

DNA profiles were developed in 2003. Last May, genetic testing helped investigators narrow suspects down to two profiles.

Baer’s attorneys have filed a motion asking for their client to be granted bail saying his life is in danger inside jail due to the coronavirus. They say underlying health issues put him at risk of contracting the virus.

Baer will be arraigned over Zoom at 9:00 a.m.