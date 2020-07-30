Lake City officer shot while checking on home out of hospital

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A Lake City police officer who was shot while knocking on the door of a house has returned to his home and is making a “good recovery,” the Police Department said Thursday.

He’s been recovering after he was shot Tuesday. Police said he was checking on a home that had been struck by bullets. The suspected gunman was arrested.

The Police Department posted:

Officers were investigating reports of shots fired in the area of Webster Avenue and Northeast Jenkins Lane around 1 a.m. and found a home with visible bullet holes on the exterior. They were concerned someone inside the home had been shot, so they knocked on the door.

After identifying themselves as police officers, shots were fired through the door from inside the home. Officer Remington “Cody” Chauncey was hit by at least one shot, police said.

Chauncey has been with the Lake City Police Department since April 2020. He had been an officer with the Live Oak Police Department before joining LCPD.

With the assistance of family members inside, police said, the shooter gave himself up after an hour-long standoff and was arrested. Police identified him as Antonio Jennings.

Jennings has been charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond.

Police said additional charges may be added as the investigation continues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report