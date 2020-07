A 46-year-old Nassau County man died after he was struck by a car early Friday morning near Bryceville, authorities said.

The deadly crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. along County Road 121 near Horseshoe Drive, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report.

Troopers said the unnamed man was walking along the shoulder of CR 121 when he walked into the path of a southbound car. He died of his injuries.

The driver, a 19-year-old man from St. Marys, Georgia, was not hurt.