Aircraft depart NAS Jacksonville ahead of Isaias

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Naval Air Station Jacksonville is preparing for possible severe weather from Tropical Storm Isaias.

The aircrew and maintenance sailors assigned to the P-8A Poseidon and P-3C Orion squadrons worked through the night and into the morning to evacuate the aircraft to predetermined locations ahead of Isaias, NAS Jacksonville said Sunday.

The predetermined locations include NAS Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, and Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic authorized the evacuation of 31 P-8A Poseidon aircraft and five P-3C Orion aircraft from NAS Jacksonville, with remaining aircraft assigned to Commander, Patrol & Reconnaissance Wing (CPRW) 11 and Patrol Squadron 30 to remain safely in their squadron hangars.

Squadrons assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Atlantic will remain in hangars aboard Naval Station Mayport and NAS Jacksonville.

NAS Jacksonville preparing

Only mission essential personnel at NAS Jacksonville should report to work Monday, according to NAS Jacksonville.

All tenant commands should check with their leadership on leave policies for inclement weather. It is advised that all business aboard the station be minimized.

All of Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s outpatient clinics/services -- including pharmacies, lab, radiology, COVID-19 testing tent -- and Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville will be closed on Monday. All face-to-face appointments or surgery will be rescheduled. Navy Care virtual visits will be available at https://Navy.Care, although there could be some interruptions if there are power or Wi-Fi outages. Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s ER will be available for emergencies and COVID-19 testing for patients with symptoms if directed by their on-base provider or preventive medicine team. The Nurse Advice Line is open 24/7 for advice and help finding urgent care at 800-874-2273 and www.mhsNurseAdviceLine.com. In an emergency, call 911 or go the nearest emergency room.

Fleet Readiness Center Southeast employees will be “mission essential” only Monday. Please check with supervisors on the inclement weather leave policy.

The Child Development Center will remain open.

The Navy Exchange will remain open for normal business from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The gas station will remain open.

The Commissary will remain open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.