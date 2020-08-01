Tropical Storm Warnings for Flagler, St. Johns as Hurricane Isaias nears Florida

Hurricane Isaias will emerge from the Bahamas and brush the coast of South Florida today, bringing tropical conditions along the Northeast Florida coast on Sunday.

The storm remains weak, however, and is expected to stay off the coast.

In the 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, a Tropical Storm Warning was issued for coastal areas of Flagler and St. Johns counties, and a Tropical Storm Watch was issued for the beach and coastal areas from north of Ponte Vedra Beach to Altamaha Sound, Georgia, including St. Johns, Duval, Nassau, Camden and Glynn counties.

A Tropical Storm Watch means it is possible (not likely) that winds over 40 mph may occur within the next 48 hours, The Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan said. A Tropical Storm Warning means that winds are expected to exceed 40 mph over the next 36 hours.

A Storm Surge Watch is still in effect for Flagler and St. Johns counties.

The storm weakened to 80 mph sustained winds Saturday morning. The lopsided system does not look very impressive on satellite but has left a trail of debris from its path through the Caribbean.

In the 11 a.m. update from NHC, the storm was centered about 40 miles west-southwest of Nassau in the Bahamas and moving northwest at 12 mph.

The NHC anticipates very little strengthening due to dry air impacting the storm, which is good news. Isaias is forecast to remain a hurricane until Monday morning and then pass well east of Jacksonville as a tropical storm.

If Isaias follows the predicted track, impacts on the Northeast Florida area would be minimal with rough surf, a high risk for rip currents and coastal rain.

“He is a small, borderline hurricane that is unlikely to super intensify,” Gaughan said. “If this was late August or early September, this would be a whole different story.”

Gaughan said the recent changes in strength and track changes little for our area, with rainfall totals 2-3 inches in St Johns County, up to 4-5 inches in spots in Flagler County. From Jacksonville Beach north into Georgia should see less than 2 inches of rain along the coast and under 1 inch inland, although a few isolated areas could more and other inland areas might get little or no rain.

The greatest impact along Northeast Florida’s coastline will be late Sunday night through sunrise Monday. Coastal Georgia will get the most wind and rain later on Monday.

“Local impacts will be that of a weak tropical storm -- far less than we have recently experienced with (Hurricanes) Mathew and Irma,” he said.

CARIBBEAN - Morning mission photos from WP-3D #NOAA43 Miss Piggy's trip into the eye of Hurricane #Isaias. (L) View from flight station, credit Lt Cmdr Doremus NOAA Corps (R) Flight director station showing radar return, credit Ashley Lundry, NOAA #FlyNOAA #MsPiggyFlies pic.twitter.com/cBZ72Fy8c7 — NOAA Aircraft Operations Center (@NOAA_HurrHunter) July 31, 2020

By Friday night, Miami officials beaches, marinas and parks. Miami Mayor Carlos Giménez said Friday that 20 evacuation centers were on standby that could be set up with COVID-19 safety measures.

“We still don’t think there is a need to open shelters for this storm, but they are ready,” he said.

Authorities in North Carolina ordered the evacuation of Ocracoke Island, which was slammed by last year’s Hurricane Dorian, starting Saturday evening.