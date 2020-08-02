88ºF

Duval County student activities canceled due to Tropical Storm Isaias

Jason Mealey, Producer/assignment editor

Duval County Schools Special Meeting Today
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools has canceled all student activities for Monday because of Tropical Storm Isaias.

These activities include summer camps and athletic practices.

DCPS says any updates will be shared on its social media channels and website.

