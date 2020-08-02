Duval County student activities canceled due to Tropical Storm Isaias

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools has canceled all student activities for Monday because of Tropical Storm Isaias.
These activities include summer camps and athletic practices.
DCPS says any updates will be shared on its social media channels and website.
Due to possible severe weather forecasted for Duval County on Monday morning, all student activities are cancelled for Monday. This includes all summer camps and athletic practices. pic.twitter.com/bZ44qzMo92— DCPS (@DuvalSchools) August 2, 2020