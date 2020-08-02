2 killed in a crash on the westside

Jacksonville, FLA – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident on Argyle Forest Boulevard and Westport Road Saturday around 7:38pm.

JFRD says two cars were badly damaged when they arrived at the scene.

A man and a woman inside one of the vehicles died from the crash. The two passengers in the other vehicle had minor injures and took themselves to a local hospital.

The cars crashed while one was making a left turn on Argyle Forest Boulevard.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide is investigating what lead up to the crash to find out who was at fault.

There have not been any witnesses to the crash at this time. If you know anything you are encouraged to cal JSO (904)630-0500.