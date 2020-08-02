Jacksonville police: Woman shot during dispute at store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was taken into custody after another woman was shot and seriously injured during a dispute Sunday afternoon at a store in the Lake Forest neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said they responded about 12:20 p.m. to a shooting at Safeco Discount Store on Bunker Hill Boulevard.

Based on what police learned from witnesses, according to the Sheriff’s Office, it appears two female customers were involved in a physical dispute, and during the altercation, one of the women shot the other woman in the leg.

The victim was listed in serious condition, police said.

The shooter remained at the scene and was taken into custody, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said it was not immediately known whether the dispute began in the store or before that.