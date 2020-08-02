JEA ready to respond to possible outages

As Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Florida’s east coast, JEA continues to monitor the storm, position field crews and troubleshooters on standby and stage resources for rapid response to outages and other possible storm-related impacts.

Currently, all areas of JEA are prepared to respond to utility service outages should they occur, no matter how the storm’s forecast track may change.

JEA anticipates that portions of its service area, especially coastal communities, may experience scattered outages.

To report outages, visit jea.com/outage or call 904-665-6000. Customers may also use a mobile device to text an outage report. Text “REG” to MyJEA (69532) to register for the service using the mobile phone number associated with the JEA account. Then text “OUT” to 69532 to report outages as they occur.

JEA crews will continue to employ COVID-19 safety measures while working in the field, including wearing masks, social distancing and limiting numbers of workers in spaces. Customers may experience slightly longer-than-normal restoration times as JEA crews apply this extra layer of safety to their work.

Customers should visit jea.com/storm and JEA’s Facebook and Twitter pages for the latest updates on Isaias.

FPL responding to outages

Florida Power & Light is responding to outages caused by Tropical Storm Isaias as it continues to affect Florida.

According to FPL, a significant number of customers remain in the path of the storm in the Palm Beaches, Treasure Coast, Central and North Florida

A workforce of more than 9,000 from different states is already restoring power to customers. As of noon, FPL had restored power to more than 25,000 customers affected by Isaias. FPL said its smart grid technology has helped the company avoid thousands of outages.

FPL has 15 staging sites throughout its service area to speed restoration.

FPL urges customers to be safe, avoid downed power lines and standing water.

According to FPL, COVID-19 will create challenges that may ultimately delay restoration. If customers see crews at work, they’re reminded to social distance.

Download the FPL app by texting the word “App” to MyFPL (69375) or enroll in alerts by texting the word “Join” to MyFPL (69375).

Preparation and safety tips are available at FPL.com/Storm.