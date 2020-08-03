Woman shot to death inside car at Edgewood Avenue gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman shot multiple times inside a car Monday morning at a Shell gas station on Edgewood Avenue W. has died and Jacksonville police believe she was targeted by a gunman.

Jacksonville Fire-Rescue was called to the scene at the corner of Edgewood and Avenue B just after 9 a.m., but the victim could not be revived dead. Homicide detectives who responded were told a man pulled up in a Silver Nassau SUV, got out and fired several shots into the woman’s car, then drove off.

Sgt. Adam Blinn said they were trying to identify the victim, find witnesses and look for surveillance video to help identify the gunman.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.