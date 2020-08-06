Community feeds hundreds at drive-in food pantries

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Communities large and small in Northeast Florida continue to feel the impact of COVID-19. Many people laid off or working reduced hours need a little extra help feeding themselves and their families.

Hundreds of people received food on Thursday through multiple drive-in giveaways across our area, including Callahan and Durkeeville. Cars were lined bumper to bumper at the non-profit Families of Slain Children on North Myrtle.

“It’s a blessing to be here today to get this food and these people giving us because we really need it,” Jacksonville resident Betty Jean Bean said. “We ain’t in line just to be in line — we are in line because we really need food.”

Thursday’s food drive was the fourth drive that Families of Slain Children has hosted on Jacksonville’s Northside.

“I had children coming up here asking for food,” Beverley McClain, CEO of Families of Slain Children, said. “Because their mother was at work. You know, so I know it’s a need. ... It had me crying, you know, to see the kids in the neighborhood are going to lack. We can’t do that, we can’t have that.”

Church volunteers, with the help of the non-profit Farm Share, served 415 families today on Thursday, roughly 1,500 people.

Callahan First Baptist hosts two food giveaways on the first and third Thursday of the month.

For more information on Feeding Northeast Florida’s upcoming events, click here. For more information on Farm Share’s upcoming events, click here.