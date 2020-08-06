Jacksonville raceway, 2 Duval County food trucks stopped in its tracks for failing health inspections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three food vendors were issued emergency shutdown orders by food safety inspectors with the Division of Hotels and Restaurants in the last two weeks.

Jacksonville International Raceway

Jacksonville International Raceway was busted by inspectors on July 25. The raceway was selling a hot dog, pulled pork, chili, and other food items without a license.

The report shows the food services violated 17 different safety standards, including employees not washing hands, presence of bugs or rodents, and raw animal products not separated.

The raceway scored the latter violation for storing raw chicken over a loaf of hot dog bun. See the full details of the report here.

The inspection was triggered by a complaint made on July 4. The complaint was mostly related to the selling of its food, but inspectors found more violations at the raceway in the bathrooms, citing the stall doors weren’t self-closing and the women’s restroom wasn’t provided with a covered trashcan. There were more violations for lighting fixtures, floors, and walls being out of compliance.

Notably, there was no hand-washing sink for employees to use.

Jacksonville International Raceway’s food services are supposed to remain closed until they get proper licensing, but that might not be possible.

A note in the inspector’s report says the property isn’t licensable because there is no sink for hand-washing and no mop sink.

Sabores Olanchanos Food Truck

On July 24, a Duval County food truck, the Sabores Olanchanos was issued an emergency shut down order after an inspector found the truck didn’t have running water, but it’s the make-shift way they were getting water to the truck that caught our attention.

A note in the report says the operator of the truck was using water from an uncovered trash can outside, to then pour into a water pump, which would make water flow out a faucet for the handwashing sink. The flow would only last for a couple of seconds before it shut off again.

There were also 20 live roaches found inside of a cabinet.

The food truck racked up 12 violations in total. 10 of them were corrected by the inspector’s return the next day, but an issue with the food truck’s licensing will require another follow-up visit from the inspector.

Restaurant Reports: Failing inspection | Return inspection requiring follow-up

Joyshtick Food Truck

The Joyshtick Food Truck was the only food vendor from last week to get an emergency shut down order. The truck struggled to fix a broken pipe, which was the reason for the shutdown.

The inspector's report shows the water from the hand-washing sink was draining underneath the truck, onto the ground.

At the inspector’s initial inspection, four dead roaches were found in the reach-in cooler but that was corrected on-site.

JoyShtick was closed for two days but reopened with a perfect scoring inspection.

Restaurant Reports: Failing inspection | Follow-up inspection | Failing inspection | Final inspection with a perfect score

News4Jax monitors restaurant inspections in District 5 for the Division of Hotels and Restaurants every week. District 5 covers Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Marion, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, Suwannee, and Union Counties.