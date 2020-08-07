Columbia County sheriff among 6 quarantined after deputies test positive for coronavirus

News4Jax has learned that Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter and five deputies are awaiting the results of COVID-19 tests after the department’s Public Affairs Officer Murray Smith contracted the virus.

Columbia County has seen a total of 2,784 cases and 14 deaths as of Friday, according to the Florida Department Health. Officials say a large percentage of those are attributed to Columbia Correctional Institution in Lake City, where more than 1,300 inmates and 72 staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Four inmates there have died of the disease.

Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch and one of his top staff, Deputy Secretary Ricky Dixon, tested positive for COVID-19 last week after visiting Columbia Correctional and attending a Florida Sheriffs Association conference where three other attendees also later tested positive for the virus.