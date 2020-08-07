Here’s how you can pay respects to JSO Lt. Chris Cunningham and his family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mourners are expected to line the streets of Jacksonville to honor and remember a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office lieutenant who died Wednesday from a COVID-19 related illness.

The Sheriffs Office, where Cunningham worked for 20 years, has ruled his passing a line of duty death after establishing he contracted the coronavirus while on duty.

Lt. Chris Cunningham is remembered as a beloved family man who dedicated his life to public service. Cunningham worked for JSO for 20 years. He was the commanding officer of the crime scene unit, latent prints, and photo lab at the Sheriff’s Office.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority said Cunningham also worked off duty for the organization at the Rosa Part Transit Station from 2000-2018. In a post on social media, JTA said Cunningham was always professional and willing to help any customers who needed it.

Cunningham was a man of the country too. He spent eight years serving in the U.S. Navy.

Today, Cunningham will be moved from the medical examiner’s office to the Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home. A large JSO procession will follow.

Additionally, police officers from all local agencies, as well as Jacksonville Fire and Rescue are asked to line the route with their vehicles with their lights on.

The procession will leave the medical examiner’s office on 8th Street in downtown Jacksonville at 1:00 this afternoon and then head South on Jefferson Street. It will travel up and over the viaduct leading to Riverside Avenue. The escort will continue on Riverside Avenue, and turn right onto Edison Avenue making it’s way to the funeral home near the 500-block of Park Street.

The public is welcome to pay their respects to the Lieutenant as his procession passes by.

The safest and best places for viewing are on the sidewalks of either side of Jefferson Street downtown or on Riverside Avenue between Jackson and Forest Streets.

Cunningham’s family asks attendees to remain socially distant and wear a mask if social distancing isn’t possible to prevent the spread of the virus that took the life of their father.

We will never have another opportunity to say I love you or place a phone call asking for fatherly advice. As we accept the reality and process of his untimely transition we urge residents to understand the severity and life-altering effects of COVID-19. Although we miss him dearly, his vision of love and family must live on, and his light will continue to shine bright through us.

Lt. Cunningham was 47-years-old.