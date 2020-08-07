Judge orders Kimberly Kessler to have mental competency review

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A judge has once again ordered a mental competency review of Kimberly Kessler, the woman charged with first-degree murder in the death of her coworker at a Nassau County hair salon.

The order was made after an attorney filed an emergency motion Wednesday, which stated that Kessler, who has been in the Nassau County Jail, had refused to eat for 56 days. The motion also stated that Kessler apparently refused to take medication that she was prescribed.

The attorney’s motion stated that Kessler was hospitalized on Tuesday and that her health has “deteriorated to the point that she is in danger of losing her life.”

Kessler is accused of murdering Joleen Cummings, a 34-year-old mother of three at Tangles Hair Salon. Cummings, who was reported missing in May 2018, is presumed dead, though her body has never been found. Kessler is believed to be the last person to see her alive.

Following Cummings’ disappearance, her SUV was found parked outside a Home Depot. Kessler was arrested May 16 after investigators said they found footage showing her getting out of the vehicle.

The judge’s order comes months after Kessler was ruled competent to stand trial. In March, a judge weighed the opposing viewpoints of two established psychologists.